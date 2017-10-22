FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech president aims to name Babis prime minister after election win
October 22, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 3 days ago

Czech president aims to name Babis prime minister after election win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman said on Sunday he intended to name ANO party leader Andrej Babis as the next prime minister after the anti-establishment movement won an election over the weekend by a huge margin.

The billionaire businessman Babis’s party won 29.6 percent at the polls, nearly three times as much as the closest competitor in the election, but ANO may struggle to find willing coalition partners while Babis faces fraud charges that he denies. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra)

