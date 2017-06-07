FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 7
June 7, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 2 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, June 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
   
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    SOCCER: The chairman of the Czech Football Association
(FACR), Miroslav Pelta, who is currently in police custody on
charges of mishandling state subsidies, has resigned, a FACR
spokesman said on Tuesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEZ: CEZ           said it entered France's renewable energy
market by purchasing nine wind farms which are in an advanced
stage of development.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks fell on Tuesday despite
a rare initial public offering (IPO) announced in Budapest,
ahead of elections in Britain and France and as some Arab states
severed ties with Qatar.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.306     27.018    2.64       2.6
 vs Dollar                23.352     24.998    6.58       8.95
 Czech Equities        1,005.96   1,005.96    -0.19       9.15
 U.S. Equities        21,136.23  21,184.04    -0.23       6.95
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    TELECOMS: O2 Czech Republic           will begin offering
new plans with more data. It will offer a new unlimited calling
plan from June 15 for 849 crowns per month, with 6GB of data. A
plan with 20GB will cost 1,699 crowns. 
    Pravo, page 17
    
    CARS: Revenue at car sector companies rose 12 percent last
year, reaching more than 1 trillion crowns ($42.85 billion) for
the first time, according to the AutoSap association. The sector
comprising car makers and parts makers accounts for a fifth of
gross domestic product while 85 percent of its production is
exported.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 23.3380 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

