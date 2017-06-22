Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 22

PRAGUE, June 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== VW-SLOVAKIA: Volkswagen AG's Slovak unit and unions paused seven-hour negotiations on a wage deal on Wednesday night as a strike continued into its third day, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said. Story: Related stories: CEZ: Electric utility CEZ's shareholders meeting approved a dividend of 33 crowns per share. Story: Related stories: KOFOLA: Kofola Ceskoslovensko AGM approved CZK 13.50/share dividend as proposed Story: Related stories: CENBANK: A strengthening Czech crown may lead to a slower rise of interest rates, possibly pushing a move beyond the third quarter projected in the central bank's latest economic outlook, Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: EPH: Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica , has agreed to sell its two biggest gas-fired power plants to a subsidiary of Czech energy company EPH for 318 million pounds ($401 million), the company said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The Romanian leu firmed up to 0.2 percent on Wednesday, edging away from 4-1/2-year lows, as Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu's dismissal in a parliamentary no-confidence vote raised prospects of a stable governing majority. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.282 26.254 -0.11 2.68 vs Dollar 23.514 23.535 0.09 8.32 Czech Equities 994.97 994.97 -0.32 7.96 U.S. Equities 21,410.03 21,467.14 -0.27 8.34 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ STATE FINANCES: State coffers will receive 12.4 billion crowns in dividends from its 70 percent stake in utility CEZ , 2.5 billion crowns less than last year. Shareholders approved a 33 crown a share dividend, down from 40 crowns paid in previous years. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)