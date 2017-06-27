Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 27

PRAGUE, June 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== RATES: The Czech National Bank (CNB) will maintain its key interest rate unchanged near zero on Thursday but its first rate hike in about a decade is getting closer and could come before the year's end rather than next year as previously expected, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. Story: Related stories: CONFIDENCE: Czech June consumer confidence falls, business confidence rises. Story: Related stories: PARTIES: Czech billionaire Andrej Babis' ANO party maintains a double-digit lead over all competitors ahead of an election on October 20-21, an opinion poll showed on Monday. Story: Related stories: BOLT: As Usain Bolt deals with the emotions of closing the curtain on his record-breaking career, one thing that won't trouble him as he prepares for his ninth and final appearance at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting is the heat, he said on Monday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The Romanian leu held steady on Monday, unrattled by the ousting of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu last week, and stocks markets in the region opened higher, led by Polish banks. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.3 26.235 -0.25 2.62 vs Dollar 23.48 23.4 -0.34 8.45 Czech Equities 971.38 971.38 -0.95 5.4 U.S. Equities 21,409.55 21,394.76 0.07 8.33 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ INVESTMENTS: The Czech Republic cannot support all foreign investments coming into the country, but it has to choose those that help modernising the country and increase its competitiveness, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)