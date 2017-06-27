FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 27
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 27, 2017 / 6:21 AM / a month ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, June 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    RATES: The Czech National Bank (CNB) will maintain its key
interest rate unchanged near zero on Thursday but its first rate
hike in about a decade is getting closer and could come before
the year's end rather than next year as previously expected, a
Reuters poll showed on Monday.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    CONFIDENCE: Czech June consumer confidence falls, business
confidence rises.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    PARTIES: Czech billionaire Andrej Babis' ANO party maintains
a double-digit lead over all competitors ahead of an election on
October 20-21, an opinion poll showed on Monday.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    BOLT: As Usain Bolt deals with the emotions of closing the
curtain on his record-breaking career, one thing that won't
trouble him as he prepares for his ninth and final appearance at
the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting is the heat, he said on Monday.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Romanian leu held steady on Monday,
unrattled by the ousting of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu last
week, and stocks markets in the region opened higher, led by
Polish banks.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.3       26.235   -0.25       2.62
 vs Dollar                23.48      23.4     -0.34       8.45
 Czech Equities          971.38     971.38    -0.95       5.4
 U.S. Equities        21,409.55  21,394.76     0.07       8.33
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    INVESTMENTS: The Czech Republic cannot support all foreign
investments coming into the country, but it has to choose those
that help modernising the country and increase its
competitiveness, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
                                           
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                   
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

