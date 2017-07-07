FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 7
July 7, 2017 / 6:24 AM / a month ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, July 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    TRUMP: President Donald Trump affirmed the U.S. commitment
to the defence of NATO allies on Thursday in a Warsaw speech
that gently criticized Russia, and he said Western civilization
must stand up to "those who would subvert and destroy it".
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    CEZ: Bulgaria's competition watchdog on Thursday accused the
country's three foreign-owned power distributors of breaching
competition rules by discriminating against independent traders
and restricting electricity trading at freely negotiated prices.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    CARS: Czech new car sales rose 8.8 percent in the first half
of this year to 144,451 vehicles, data compiled by the Car
Importers Association showed.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CEE FX POLL: Central Europe's growth and a probably kick-off
in Czech monetary tightening could lift three of the region's
five main currencies in the next 12 months, a Reuters poll
showed on Thursday.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and government
bonds fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank left the
door open to removing its bond-buying pledge in the minutes of
its last meeting.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
            
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    SLOVAKIA: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said the state
won an arbitration case after a court rejected utility Slovenske
Elektrarne's compensation claim in a case dating back to 2015.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
    
    TOBACCO: Some of Philip Morris International's       
European production will shift to its Czech factory          ,
boosting output, as the group invests in iQOS production at
those other factories.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    LENDING: Bank lending grew 8.3 percent to the end of May
surpassing 3 trillion crowns  ($131.02 billion), central bank
data showed.
    Pravo, page 17
            
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                   
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 22.8980 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

