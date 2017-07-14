FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 14
July 14, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 25 days ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, July 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
    T-BILLS: The yield on an 8-week Czech Treasury bill hit a
new low of -0.4 percent at an auction on Thursday as demand
jumped due to a larger chunk of money chasing the short-term
paper after a redemption in June, dealers said.
    WHITE LIONS: A zoo in the Czech Republic is celebrating the
birth of quintuplet white lions, a rare breed on the verge of
extinction in the wild.
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech Republic sold 8-week Treasury bills
at the lowest ever yield and Central European government paper
firmed on Thursday as markets were awash with money and
investors expected slower monetary tightening in the United
States.
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.1       26.118    0.07      3.36
 vs Dollar                22.847     22.857    0.04     10.92
 Czech Equities        1,000.92   1,000.92     0.17      8.61
 U.S. Equities        21,553.09  21,532.14     0.1       9.06
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    BMW: BMW may invest billions of crowns into a testing centre
for self-driving cars in the Czech Republic, the paper said
citing unnamed sources and an interview with Finance Minister
Ivan Pilny, who just mentioned that talks with the carmaker were
under way, but declined further comment.
    Neither BMW nor the Czech state's investment arm,
Czechinvest, were willing to comment on the contract.
    Mlada Fronda Dnes, page 1
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                       
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

