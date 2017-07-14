Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 14

PRAGUE, July 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== T-BILLS: The yield on an 8-week Czech Treasury bill hit a new low of -0.4 percent at an auction on Thursday as demand jumped due to a larger chunk of money chasing the short-term paper after a redemption in June, dealers said. Story: Related stories: WHITE LIONS: A zoo in the Czech Republic is celebrating the birth of quintuplet white lions, a rare breed on the verge of extinction in the wild. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The Czech Republic sold 8-week Treasury bills at the lowest ever yield and Central European government paper firmed on Thursday as markets were awash with money and investors expected slower monetary tightening in the United States. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.1 26.118 0.07 3.36 vs Dollar 22.847 22.857 0.04 10.92 Czech Equities 1,000.92 1,000.92 0.17 8.61 U.S. Equities 21,553.09 21,532.14 0.1 9.06 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST======================== BMW: BMW may invest billions of crowns into a testing centre for self-driving cars in the Czech Republic, the paper said citing unnamed sources and an interview with Finance Minister Ivan Pilny, who just mentioned that talks with the carmaker were under way, but declined further comment. Neither BMW nor the Czech state's investment arm, Czechinvest, were willing to comment on the contract. Mlada Fronda Dnes, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)