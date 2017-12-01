FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 1
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
markets
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Jobs
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
Commentary
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 1, 2017 / 7:24 AM / a day ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
       
    GOVERNMENT: Czech Deputy Finance Minister Alena Schillerova
will be nominated as finance minister in a minority cabinet
being formed by prime minister candidate Andrej Babis, news
agency CTK reported on Thursday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    BONDS: The share of non-residents holding Czech state
domestic bonds fell to 46.4 percent in October from a record
high of 51.4 percent in September, Finance Ministry data showed
on Thursday. 
    Story:              Related stories:                  

    CEE MARKETS: The zloty firmed, overcoming an initial
weakness, and Polish government yields rose on Thursday after
higher-than-expected inflation and economic output figures from
Warsaw. 
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  25.51      25.485    -0.1       5.54
 vs Dollar                21.402     21.49     0.41      16.55
 Czech Equities        1,059.27   1,059.27     0.59      14.94
 U.S. Equities        24,272.35  23,940.68     1.39      22.82
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
  ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 =====================PRESS DIGEST==============================
  
    ENERGO-PRO: Energy group Energo-Pro issued bonds worth 370
million euros to refinance loans, among other things.
    CTK news agency
    
    LENDING: The Czech National Bank awarded its first four
non-bank consumer lending licenses.
    E15, page 6
    
    TATRY MOUNTAIN RESORTS: Resort operator Tatry Mountain
Resorts won a 10-year lease, costing 5.2 million crowns a year,
to run the Jested ski area in Liberec. 
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 6
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.