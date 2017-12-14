FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 14
Sections
Featured
H&M shares tumble on surprise quarterly sales drop
business
H&M shares tumble on surprise quarterly sales drop
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Sport
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 14, 2017 / 7:44 AM / a day ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
 
=========================NEWS===================================
       
    GOVERNMENT: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, a billionaire
businessman who ran on an anti-establishment ticket, took office
with his cabinet on Wednesday, but it was unclear whether his
tenure will survive a confidence vote next month.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    UNIPETROL: Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen         
kicked off a voluntary tender offer to buy the remaining shares
in Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol           to take full
control and delist it from the Prague bourse.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    O2: Czech telecoms operator O2 Czech Republic           will
open a new share buyback programme to follow up on an expiring
one with the aim to buy up to 4 percent of the firm's stock in
the two programmes combined.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    SKODA: Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen
           , posted its best monthly result ever in November,
with deliveries rising 17.5 percent year-on-year to 114,600
cars, it said on Wednesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies eased as investors
positioned for possible hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal
Reserve at the conclusion of a policy meeting later on
Wednesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  25.672     25.636   -0.14       4.94
 vs Dollar                21.685     21.792    0.49      15.45
 Czech Equities        1,059.92   1,059.92     0.04      15.01
 U.S. Equities        24,585.43  24,504.8      0.33      24.4
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
Warsaw WIG20 .WIG20 Budapest BUX .BUX Prague PX .PX
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    ARMY: Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he would like to send
Czech soldiers to Libya to gain experience guarding the border,
part of the EU's efforts to bolster its migration policy.
    Pravo, page 2
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.