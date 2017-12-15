FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 15
December 15, 2017 / 7:26 AM / a day ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
 
=========================NEWS===================================
       
    EU RIFT OVER REFUGEES: Two years after the Mediterranean
migrant crisis blew a hole in the European Union, a tentative
effort to patch up differences over what to do with refugees
underlined continuing rifts among the bloc's leaders.
    A free-wheeling discussion over a Brussels summit dinner
that began on Thursday night and spilled into the wee hours of
Friday was intended to clear the air and see if there was a way
to reconcile opposing views on how to reform defunct asylum
rules.
    New Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has stuck to the
country's rejection of any compulsory relocation system for
refugees.
    Story:             
    
    EPH CONSORTIUM TAKES HUNGARIAN PLANT: A businessman friend
of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has teamed up with a
Czech energy group to take a big stake in Hungary's energy
sector, where Orban has long been looking to wrest control from
foreign owners.
    Story:             
    
    CEZ SALE OF VARNA PLANT: Bulgaria's anti-monopoly commission
has given the green light for transport company Sigda to acquire
a coal-fired thermal power plant in the Black Sea port of Varna
from Czech utility CEZ          
    Story:             
    
    CEE MARKETS: Warsaw stocks were driven higher by bank shares
on Thursday after Poland's third-largest lender, Bank Zachodni
WBK BZW.WA, signed a deal to buy Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE Polish
assets.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  25.695     25.681    -0.05      4.86
 vs Dollar                21.802     21.722    -0.37     15
 Czech Equities        1,065.42   1,065.42      0.52     15.6
 U.S. Equities        24,508.66  24,585.43     -0.31     24.02
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    LINET SALE: JP Morgan have sent out teasers for potential
investors, offering an unspecified stake in Czech hospital bed
maker Linet, valuing the firm at around half a billion euros.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    CZECHS AGAINST REFUGEE QUOTAS: An opinion poll showed that
55 percent of Czechs are resolutely against accepting migrants
under an EU quota system, while another 25 percent are "rather
against".
    Pravo, page 7
    
    EPH TAKES PART IN MERGER: The city assembly in the city of
Plzen approved a merger of city-owned heating firm Plzenska
Teplarenska with Plzenska Energetika owned by EPH. EPH will have
35 percent in the merged firm and pay in 500 millions of crowns.
    E15, page 7
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
