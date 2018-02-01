FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 1

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
 
=========================EVENTS=================================
    PRAGUE - The Czech National Bank (CNB) holds a rate-setting
meeting, with a decision expected at 1200 GMT and news
conference at 1315 GMT.             
    The bank is likely to raise interest rates by 25 basis
points and then pause at least until May before raising them
again, a Reuters poll showed.
    Story:              Related stories:                        
=========================NEWS===================================
   
    AVAST: The owner of Avast Software has chosen Morgan Stanley
and UBS to list the antivirus software business in a
multi-million dollar initial public offering in London, sources
familiar with the matter said.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    WORKERS: The Czech government agreed on Wednesday to double
the number of Ukrainians it was allowing in as fast-track
migrant workers to 19,600 per year, aiming to help firms
struggling to find workers and facing pressure from the
workforce for wage hikes.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    OUTLOOK: The Czech economy should remain strong in the
coming years due to domestic demand and investments from
companies and the state, although growth will slow, the Finance
Ministry said in an updated outlook on Wednesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
       
    EU FUNDS: Net inflow of European Union funds into the Czech
Republic dropped to 55.4 billion crowns ($2.73 billion) in 2017,
the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    BANKS: The Czech banking sector remains highly resilient to
adverse shocks, although some risks linger and the banks'
resilience is not growing further, the Czech National Bank (CNB)
said on Wednesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    BONDS: The proportion of non-residents holding Czech state
domestic bonds ticked lower to 41.64 percent in December, from
41.95 percent in November, Finance Ministry data showed on
Wednesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
        
    CEE MARKETS: The crown           held onto its recent gains
boosted by expectations for a fresh rate hike by the Czech
central bank on Thursday, while the forint was steady after the
Hungarian central bank's comments which confirmed its dovish
stance.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.268     25.28     0.05       1.01
 vs Dollar                20.397     20.279   -0.58       4.14
 Czech Equities        1,130.91   1,130.91     0.31       4.89
 U.S. Equities        26,149.39  26,076.89     0.28       5.79
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
   Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE currencies                             
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    CEZ: A study by Czech utility CEZ           found the best
option of transforming the company to help finance its nuclear
power expansion would be splitting the nuclear and old energy
assets from distribution and new energy, the paper reported,
citing a company report.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    ONLINE SHOP: The country's biggest online shop, Alza.cz,
reported a 20.7 percent rise in 2017 revenue, to 21 billion
crowns  ($1.03 billion).
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    REAL ESTATE: The average price of new flats in Prague rose
19.1 percent last year to 85,223 crowns a square metre,
according to regular tracking by developers Trigema, Skanska
Reality and Central Group. Sold flats fell 17.3 percent.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
        
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)            
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 20.3800 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
