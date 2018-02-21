FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Health
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 21, 2018 / 7:17 AM / a day ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
               
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
========================= NEWS =================================
    KOMERCNI BANKA: Berenberg raises Komercni Banka           to
buy from hold.
    Story:              Related news:                   
    
    OLYMPICS: Petr Koukal scored the only goal in the shootout
to give the Czech Republic a 3-2 win over the United States on
Wednesday to become the first team through to the semi-finals of
the men's Olympic ice hockey tournament.
    Story:              Related news:                     
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stock markets were mostly flat
on Tuesday in early trade but Hungarian oil and gas group MOL
outperformed, rising up to two percent after the open on
stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results and solid
prospects for 2018.
    Story:              Related news:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.318     25.323    0.02       0.82
 vs Dollar                20.512     20.542    0.15       3.6
 Czech Equities        1,106.14   1,106.14    -0.37       2.6
 U.S. Equities        24,964.75  25,219.38    -1.01       0.99
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
   
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    SKODA: Management of Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of carmaker
Volkswagen            , offered unions a 15 percent pay hike
over the next 27 months and an extra bonus of 25,000 crowns as
part of wage negotiations. Unions have demanded an 18 percent
wage rise.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
    
    BANKS: Prime Minister Andrej Babis rejected installing a
special bank tax as proposed by some parties with which his ANO
party is negotatiating support for a new government.
    E15, page 3
    
    BEER: The number of craft breweries rose in 2017 and now
reach over 400. They account for 2 percent of Czech beer
production.
    Lidove Noviny, page 12
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)     
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 20.4420 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.