FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 22, 2018 / 7:38 AM / 2 days ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
               
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
========================= NEWS =================================
    POLITICS: The Czech centre-left Social Democrats opened
talks on forming a government with last year's election winner
ANO on Wednesday, aiming to break a deadlock that has prevented
the formation of a majority coalition.
    Story:              Related news:                  
    
    SKODA: Trade unions at Volkswagen's             Czech
carmaker Skoda Auto have rejected the company's latest wage
increase offer, the unions said in a statement on Wednesday. 
    Story:              Related news:                     
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty, one of the world's
best-performing currencies last year, fell on Wednesday as a
central banker raised concern that its strength was starting to
hurt exports.
    Story:              Related news:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.363     25.364     0         0.64
 vs Dollar                20.676     20.582    -0.46      2.83
 Czech Equities        1,111.21   1,111.21      0.46      3.07
 U.S. Equities        24,797.78  24,964.75     -0.67      0.32
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    CEZ: Power utility CEZ's           could already decide on
the sale of the firm's remaining Bulgarian assets at a meeting
on Thursday.             
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    ENERGY: Czech energy investor Pavel Tykac, who owns the
Chvaletice power plant, has cash of around 20 billion crowns and
put together a team to hunt investment opportunities in western
Europe.             
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)     
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 20.4420 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.