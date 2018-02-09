FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 7:22 AM / a day ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 9

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================EVENTS=================================
     
    PRAGUE - The Czech National Bank will release minutes of its
Feb. 1 policy meeting at which it delivered a third interest
rate since starting a tightening cycle last August.
    Related news:                  
=========================NEWS===================================
         
    CME: Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME)
                   expects OIBDA growth of 14-16 percent in
2018.
    Story:              Related news:                     
 ** For a story on Q4 results:             
    
    KOMERCNI BANKA: Komercni Banka           sees lending growth
in mid-single digits in 2018. 
    Story:              Related news:                   
    
    KOMERCNI DIVIDEND: Komercni Banka posted a 22 percent rise
in fourth-quarter net profit, beating estimates, and proposed a
higher-than-expected dividend from full-year earnings.
    Story:              Related news:                   
    
    T-BILL: State 13-week T-bill yield rises to 0.40 pct at an
auction, demand steady.
    Story:              Related news:                  
    
    UNEMPLOYMENT: The Czech unemployment rate rose to 3.9
percent of the workforce in January, in line with forecasts and
the second straight monthly rise after joblessness hit the
lowest in two decades last year, the Labour Ministry said on
Thursday.
    Story:              Related news:                      
    
    CEE FX POLL: The Czech crown will continue strengthening and
in 12 months will be at levels not seen since late 2012,
propelled by expectations for tighter monetary supply, a Reuters
poll predicted.
    Story:              Related news:                    
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty eased 0.2 percent against the
euro on Thursday, leading losses among central European
currencies, after Wednesday's central bank comments signalled a
less hawkish interest rate outlook to some investors.
    Story:              Related news:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.335     25.332   -0.01       0.75
 vs Dollar                20.65      20.35    -1.47       2.95
 Czech Equities        1,117.32   1,117.32     0.06       3.63
 U.S. Equities        23,860.46  24,893.35    -4.15      -3.47
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
   Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE currencies                             
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              
====================== PRESS DIGEST ============================
   
    TOURISM: The statistics office said a record 10.2 million
foreign tourists visited the Czech Republic last year. The
country's population is 10.6 million. That statistics do not
include visitors using apartment sharing services like AirBnB,
so the actual number of foreign tourists may be higher. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
        
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)            
    
    prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
