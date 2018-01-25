Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 25

PRAGUE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol reported on Thursday a drop in fourth-quarter net profit to 737 million crowns ($36.13 million) after an unplanned shutdown. Story: Related stories: POLITICS: Czech President Milos Zeman on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Andrej Babis for a second time to try to form a new government after a minority administration he set up in December lost a confidence vote in parliament last week. Story: Related stories: WAGES: Czech car factory TPCA, run by Toyota and Peugeot-Citroen , will raise wages by an average 16.4 percent over the next two years, the plant's unions said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: ECONOMY: Czech January business confidence dips while consumer confidence rises. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bonds regained ground on Wednesday after the central bank (NBH) informed banks' treasuries about planned changes to its new interest rate swap (IRS) facility. Story: Related stories: ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== FOOTBALL: As of next year, only O2 Czech Republic's O2 TV will have Champions League rights. Lidove Noviny, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)