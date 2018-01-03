FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 3
January 3, 2018

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
 
=========================NEWS===================================
       
    FORTUNA: Fortuna Entertainment Group's           majority
shareholder, Fortbet Holdings Limited, plans to launch a
voluntary tender offer with an offer price of 182.50 crowns per
share, the Czech betting company said on Wednesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    PMI: Czech manufacturing business sentiment improved more
than expected in December, reaching its highest since early
2011, supported by robust output growth and new orders, the
Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Tuesday. 
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CROWN: The Czech crown           firmed to its strongest
level in one month on Tuesday after data pointed to a solid
growth outlook for the country's economy.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
        
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies jumped on Tuesday,
buoyed by strong Czech, Hungarian and Polish manufacturing
surveys that indicated the region's economies were continuing to
power ahead.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    BOURSE: Trading volume on the Prague Stock Exchange dropped
to 138.8 billion crowns in 2017, from 168 billion the year
before.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    CEZ: Utility CEZ's           two nuclear power stations,
Dukovany and Temelin, produced 28 TWh of electricity in 2017, up
15 percent year-on-year.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
            
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

