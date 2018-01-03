Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 3

PRAGUE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== FORTUNA: Fortuna Entertainment Group's majority shareholder, Fortbet Holdings Limited, plans to launch a voluntary tender offer with an offer price of 182.50 crowns per share, the Czech betting company said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: PMI: Czech manufacturing business sentiment improved more than expected in December, reaching its highest since early 2011, supported by robust output growth and new orders, the Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: CROWN: The Czech crown firmed to its strongest level in one month on Tuesday after data pointed to a solid growth outlook for the country's economy. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies jumped on Tuesday, buoyed by strong Czech, Hungarian and Polish manufacturing surveys that indicated the region's economies were continuing to power ahead. Story: Related stories: ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== BOURSE: Trading volume on the Prague Stock Exchange dropped to 138.8 billion crowns in 2017, from 168 billion the year before. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 CEZ: Utility CEZ's two nuclear power stations, Dukovany and Temelin, produced 28 TWh of electricity in 2017, up 15 percent year-on-year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)