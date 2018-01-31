Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 31

PRAGUE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== RATES POLL: The Czech National Bank (CNB) is likely to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday and then pause at least until May before raising them again, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: O2: Telecoms group O2 Czech Republic confirmed its dividend guidance on Tuesday and said it would make its proposal for a 2017 shareholder payout after an internal analysis. Story: Related stories: O2: Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic reported on Tuesday an 18.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 1.47 billion crowns ($71.91 million), boosted by new services and the sale of a stake in start-up company Taxify. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown gained modestly in early trade on Tuesdat, hovering near the previous session's five-year-high on the back of rate hike expectations. Story: Related stories: ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== EUROSCEPTIC YOUTH: Only 44 percent of Czechs aged 18-34 years would vote for their country to remain in the European Union, a poll by Slovakia's GLOBSEC research company showed. Hospodarske Noviny, page 7 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)