January 31, 2018 / 7:31 AM / 2 days ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
 
=========================NEWS===================================
    RATES POLL: The Czech National Bank (CNB) is likely to raise
interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday and then pause at
least until May before raising them again, a Reuters poll showed
on Tuesday.  
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    O2: Telecoms group O2 Czech Republic           confirmed its
dividend guidance on Tuesday and said it would make its proposal
for a 2017 shareholder payout after an internal analysis.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
       
    O2: Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic          
reported on Tuesday an 18.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net
profit to 1.47 billion crowns ($71.91 million), boosted by new
services and the sale of a stake in start-up company Taxify.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown           gained modestly in
early trade on Tuesdat, hovering near the previous session's
five-year-high on the back of rate hike expectations.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
   Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE currencies                             
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    EUROSCEPTIC YOUTH: Only 44 percent of Czechs aged 18-34
years would vote for their country to remain in the European
Union, a poll by Slovakia's GLOBSEC research company showed.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 7
        
(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)            
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
