Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 5
January 5, 2018 / 7:24 AM / 2 days ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
    POLITICS: The Czech Finance Ministry said it proposes to
give up a European Union subsidy for a project at the centre of
a police investigation that has hurt the minority government's
chances of winning a parliamentary confidence vote.
    HYUNDAI: Hyundai's Czech plant's output was higher than
planned in 2017, but it sees a cut in 2018.
    CEE FX POLL: Central European currencies are expected to
extend last year's gains in 2018, led by the Czech crown, as the
region's economies roar ahead without much worry that they will
overheat.
    CEE MARKETS: Financial sector stocks helped lift Central
European stock indices on Thursday on optimism about the
region's booming economic output and strong U.S. and German
data.
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.504     25.54     0.14       0.09
 vs Dollar                21.147     21.307    0.75       0.62
 Czech Equities        1,105.13   1,105.13     1.69       2.5
 U.S. Equities        25,075.13  24,922.68     0.61       1.44
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    EXPORT BANK: The Czech Export Bank filed a criminal
complaint against an unnamed party to try and recover 12 billion
crowns it lent to build the Adularya power plant in Turkey,
which remains unfinished.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 
    
    BEER: Plzensky Prazdroj, part of Japanese brewing group
Asahi         , started installing three of 10 new tanks for
production of its top brand Pilsner Urquell. The 280 million
crown investment will increase is capacity by a third to 3.5
million hectolitres a year.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16    

    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

