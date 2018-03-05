Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 5

PRAGUE, March 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ========================= NEWS ================================= SLOVAK CRISIS: Slovakia's president said on Sunday he would seek talks with parties and urged changes in government or early elections to renew public trust following the murder of an investigative journalist that has shaken the nation. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Hungarian and Polish stocks hit their lowest levels for several months on Friday, knocked by fears of a global trade war, even though Central Europe's biggest independent lender OTP published an upbeat earnings report. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2018 vs Euro 25.381 25.332 -0.19 0.57 vs Dollar 20.646 20.35 -1.45 2.97 Czech Equities 1,106.02 1,106.02 -1.05 2.58 U.S. Equities 24,538.06 24,608.98 -0.29 -0.73 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST=========================== SKODA AUTO: Volkswagen's Skoda Auto is considering adding more shifts in its Czech plants so that it could raise annual production by up to 75,000 cars and it could reach 2 million cars made in a yar by the middle of the next decade, chairman Bernhard Maier told Germany's Handelsblatt in an interview. Maier also said Skoda planned to invest 2 billion euros ($2.46 billion) into electromobility and digitalisation, but Hospodarske Noviny did not add any time frame or further details on this plan. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.8136 euros) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)