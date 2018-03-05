FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Consumer Products & Retail News
March 5, 2018 / 7:53 AM / a day ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, March 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
               
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
========================= NEWS =================================
    SLOVAK CRISIS: Slovakia's president said on Sunday he would
seek talks with parties and urged changes in government or early
elections to renew public trust following the murder of an
investigative journalist that has shaken the nation.
    Story:              Related news:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungarian and Polish stocks hit their lowest
levels for several months on Friday, knocked by fears of a
global trade war, even though Central Europe's biggest
independent lender OTP published an upbeat earnings report.
    Story:              Related news:                    
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.381     25.332    -0.19      0.57
 vs Dollar                20.646     20.35     -1.45      2.97
 Czech Equities        1,106.02   1,106.02     -1.05      2.58
 U.S. Equities        24,538.06  24,608.98     -0.29     -0.73
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    SKODA AUTO: Volkswagen's Skoda Auto is considering adding
more shifts in its Czech plants so that it could raise annual
production by up to 75,000 cars and it could reach 2 million
cars made in a yar by the middle of the next decade, chairman
Bernhard Maier told Germany's Handelsblatt in an interview.
    Maier also said Skoda planned to invest 2 billion euros 
($2.46 billion) into electromobility and digitalisation, but
Hospodarske Noviny did not add any time frame or further details
on this plan.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)         

    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    


($1 = 0.8136 euros)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.