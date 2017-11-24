FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 24
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 24, 2017 / 7:17 AM / a day ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
       
    GOVERNMENT: Czech President Milos Zeman plans to appoint
Andrej Babis as prime minister in early December and the full
cabinet around the middle of the month, Zeman's spokesman said
on Thursday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungarian long-term government bonds traded at
record low yields on Thursday after their first auction since
the central bank announced measures to push yields lower. Debt
auctions in Prague and Warsaw also drew robust demand.
    An auction of Czech 19-week Treasury bills saw demand jump,
driven by banks trying to keep cash off their books at the end
of the year, to reduce a charge they have to pay to a national
resolution fund.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  25.427     25.434    0.03       5.85
 vs Dollar                21.451     21.46     0.04      16.36
 Czech Equities        1,046.03   1,046.03    -0.06      13.5
 U.S. Equities        23,526.18  23,590.83    -0.27      19.04
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 =====================PRESS DIGEST==============================
  
    SKODA: Volkswagen's Skoda Auto is not planning any
production changes or moves of capacity to German plants, the
carmaker's country manager Lubos Vlcek said.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 12
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.