Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 11

PRAGUE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

SKODA: Volkswagen's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto plans to add jobs in the Czech Republic and remains committed to the country, Skoda's Chief Executive Bernhard Maier told reporters on Wednesday amid worries the Czechs could lose some production to Germany.

SKODA OUTLOOK: Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier said production was on path to another record year in 2017.

SKODA SALES: Skoda Auto said its global car sales rose by 5.4 percent to 112,900 vehicles in September, its best monthly result ever.

PEGAS: Czech family office R2G said it acquired 77.66 percent of Pegas Nonwovens stock in voluntary takeover offer.

KOMERCNI: Lender Komercni Banka took a EUR 100 million subordinated debt from parent Societe Generale.

CEE MARKETS: The forint jumped against the euro on Tuesday, in tandem with the zloty, as a weaker dollar encouraged flows into emerging markets and investors shrugged off lower-than-expected Hungarian inflation data.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2017
vs Euro 25.88 25.896 0.06 4.17
vs Dollar 21.892 21.966 0.34 14.64
Czech Equities 1,050.06 1,050.06 -0.85 13.94
U.S. Equities 22,830.68 22,761.07 0.31 15.52

PRESS DIGEST

CHINA M&A: Chinese investment group CEFC, which has made a number of acquisitions in the country in recent years, bought a 49.99 percent stake in Canaria Travel agency. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.)