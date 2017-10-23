Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 23

PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================EVENTS================================= GOVERNMENT: President Milos Zeman meets with electtion winner, Andrej Babis, at the presidential Lany chateau to discuss forming of the new coalition. (1300 GMT) Related news: =========================NEWS=================================== GOVERNMENT: Czech President Milos Zeman said on Sunday he would name Andrej Babis prime minister, but the tycoon leader of the anti-establishment ANO party may struggle to find coalition partners despite his emphatic election win. Story: Related stories: ******************************************************* ** Take A Look page on a parliamentary election: ** For a FACTBOX on Andrej Babis's businesses: ** For a GRAPHIC on the election: tmsnrt.rs/2vO4hPW ******************************************************* HACKING: The websites used for presentation of the Czech Republic's election results were hacked on Saturday afternoon, the Czech Statistical Office (CSU) said on Sunday, adding that the vote count was not affected. Story: Related stories: ELECTION: Czech billionaire Andrej Babis won a thumping victory in Saturday's election as voters shunned traditional parties and gave a mandate to the anti-establishment businessman pledging to fight political corruption while facing fraud charges himself. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European government bond yields tracked U.S. Treasuries higher, while some investors positioned ahead of reviews of Poland's credit rating by S&P and of Hungary's by Moody's due late on Friday. Story: Related stories: For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)