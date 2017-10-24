FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 24
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 24, 2017 / 6:53 AM / a day ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
     
=========================NEWS===================================
   
    ELECTION: Czech billionaire Andrej Babis, the runaway winner
of last weekend's parliamentary election, said on Monday he
wanted to form a governing coalition with a stable partner, and
a minority government was an unrealistic plan.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    *******************************************************    
 ** Take A Look page on a parliamentary election:             
 ** For SCENARIOS looking at the next government:              
 ** For a FACTBOX on Andrej Babis's businesses:             
 ** For a GRAPHIC on the election: tmsnrt.rs/2vO4hPW
    *******************************************************   
    
    CME: Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME)
                   posted a 30 percent rise in core profit in
the third quarter, boosted by growing television advertising
revenue, it said on Tuesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    O2: Czech telecoms group O2 Czech Republic           posted
a surprise 1.4 percent increase in third-quarter net profit,
compensating higher costs for roaming with mobile data and other
services, it said on Tuesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    SLOVAKIA: Slovakia's prime minister, president and
parliament speaker pledged on Monday to keep to a pro-European
path, a day after its Czech neighbours became the latest central
European ex-Communists to elect a populist taking a hard line on
the EU.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown held on to last week's gains on
Monday, shrugging off the election victory of tycoon Andrej
Babis's anti-establishment party, which may struggle to find
coalition partners quickly.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  25.641     25.646    0.02       5.06
 vs Dollar                21.792     21.838    0.21      15.03
 Czech Equities        1,048.25   1,048.25    -0.79      13.74
 U.S. Equities        23,273.96  23,328.63    -0.23      17.77
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
                     
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    MOODY'S: Rating agencies, in a comment after the Czech
election, said the result was a positive signal for fiscal
discipline and the business environment.
    Lidove Noviny, page 13
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)           
    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

