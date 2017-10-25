FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 25
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 25, 2017 / 6:24 AM / Updated a day ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
     
=========================NEWS===================================
   
    RATES: The Czech central bank may consider a 50 basis-point
interest rate hike when it meets on Nov 2 as the fast-growing
economy is able to absorb a larger increase with rates still
near zero, central bank board member Tomas Nidetzky said.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    *******************************************************    
 ** Take A Look page on a parliamentary election:             
 ** For SCENARIOS looking at the next government:              
 ** For a FACTBOX on Andrej Babis's businesses:             
 ** For a GRAPHIC on the election: tmsnrt.rs/2vO4hPW
    *******************************************************   
    
    CARS: Czech car production rose 4.2 percent year-on-year in
the first nine months of the year, supported in part by solid
domestic sales, the Automotive Industry Association said on
Wednesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
        
    CEE MARKETS: Hawkish comments from the Czech central bank
(CNB) boosted the crown to a four-year high, while dovish
remarks from the National Bank of Hungary knocked the forint to
a two-week low on Tuesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  25.591     25.585   -0.02       5.24
 vs Dollar                21.739     21.74     0         15.24
 Czech Equities        1,051.46   1,051.46     0.31      14.09
 U.S. Equities        23,441.76  23,273.96     0.72      18.62
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
