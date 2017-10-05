Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 5

PRAGUE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== SKODA: Volkswagen managers and unions are seeking to curb competition from lower-cost stablemate Skoda, move some of its production to Germany and make the Czech brand pay more for shared technology, company sources told Reuters. Story: Related stories: GOVT: Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka wants to meet leadership and unions at Volkswagen's unit Skoda Auto to discuss any potential production move to Germany, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: CARS: Czech new car registrations rose by 6.6 percent in the first nine months of 2017 to 205,511 vehicles, putting sales easily on pace to surpass a record 2016, the country's Car Importers Association said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: CEZ: CEZ's energy services unit ESCO aims to complete an acquisition in Poland by year-end or early 2018, CEZ strategy director Pavel Cyrani told Reuters. He also said electricity price growth would have minor impact on 2018 average hedged price, pretty significant impact on 2019 hedged price. Story: Related stories: EU: European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker has invited the leaders of four eastern European countries to a dinner, according to a letter seen by Reuters, in an effort to ease tensions between them and wealthier western member states. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies jumped on Wednesday, with the crown hitting its strongest levels in almost four years, as a retreat of the dollar triggered flows into emerging markets. Expectations that the Czech Central Bank (CNB) will lift interest rates further also provided support. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 25.83 25.983 0.59 4.36 vs Dollar 21.981 21.952 -0.13 14.3 Czech Equities 1,052.51 1,052.51 0.12 14.2 U.S. Equities 22,661.64 22,641.67 0.09 14.67 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== AIRPORT: The number of passengers at Prague Airport reached a record 4.9 million in the summer months of June-August, up 15 percent over the same period a year ago. Pravo, page 19 TAX: A survey found almost 9 out of 10 Czechs are in favour of paying taxes and 92 percent say the state must rigorously monitor tax payments. Pravo, page 18 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)