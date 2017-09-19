Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 19

PRAGUE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== LIGLASS: Kyrgyzstan's government annulled contracts on Monday with Czech firm Liglass Trading to build 12 hydroelectric power plants in the Central Asian nation, saying the company had failed to make a $37 million payment on time. The deals have come under scrutiny in both countries because Liglass - whose bid had been backed by the Czech presidency - had no experience building such plants. Story: Related stories: BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 24 billion crowns ($1.10 billion) worth of domestic government bonds, including a new issue maturing in 2033, in six primary auctions in October, the ministry said on Monday. Story: Related stories: PPI: Czech producer prices rose by 0.2 percent month-on-month in August, beating market expectations. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The forint opened the week a touch weaker, with investors positioning for the Hungarian central bank's meeting on Tuesday where it is expected to loosen monetary conditions further against the backdrop of benign inflation. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.12 26.091 -0.11 3.28 vs Dollar 21.781 21.811 0.14 15.08 Czech Equities 1,049.02 1,049.02 -0.2 13.82 U.S. Equities 22,331.35 22,268.34 0.28 13 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== CEZ: The state-controlled utility CEZ "is open to any further divestitures in Balkans and SEE", the company said in its monthly presentation for investors. The electricity producer is now evaluating offers for its assets in Bulgaria. E15, page 10 TESCO: Tesco is staying in the Czech Republic, the retailer is only considering sale of some of its outlets, Matt Simister, director for Central Europe told the paper. Hospodarske Noviny, page 126 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)