Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 21

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================

=========================NEWS===================================

Komercni: Komercni Banka , the Czech division of Societe Generale , said its loan growth may not be as strong as expected this year as corporate borrowing has started to slow.

ELECTION: The next Czech government should spread the benefits of strong growth with workers and shift to a higher wage economy, Lubomir Zaoralek, who will lead the ruling Social Democrats into next month's election, said on Wednesday.

FULL HOUSE AT CENTRAL BANK MEETING: The Czech central bank said on Wednesday that all seven board members will attend the next monetary policy meeting on September 27.

FOREIGN DEBT UP: The Czech Republic's total foreign indebtedness rose to 171.06 billion euros at the end of June from a revised 164.03 billion euros at the end of March.

CEE MARKETS: Hungarian bonds traded at record-low yields and the forint slipped on Wednesday, a day after Hungary's central bank (NBH) eased policy, including cutting its overnight deposit rate deeper into negative territory.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------

Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2017
vs Euro 26.092 26.094 0.01 3.39
vs Dollar 21.945 21.747 -0.91 14.44
Czech Equities 1,047.31 1,047.31 -0.02 13.64
U.S. Equities 22,412.59 22,370.8 0.19 13.41

=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================

POWER PRICES: The growth in wholesale power prices will translate to about 2-3 percent rise in the final price for small consumers next year, an expert says. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

KOMERCNI: The central bank's interest rate hikes will not be fully passed on to customers due to tough market competition, Komercni Banka Chief Executive Jan Juchelka says. He expects demand for investment loans for innovations as the economy shifts away form cheap labour. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

LIFTAGO: The startup connecting cab drivers with customers via a phone app received tens of millions in funding from the Incommming Ventures fund. The fund got 13 percent in the firm. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

BUTTER PRICES: Three fifths of Czechs say they are reducing buying butter whose prices have shot up. Mlada fronta Dnes, page 1

PRESIDENT TO SOCHI: President Milos Zeman will travel to Sochi on November 20 to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Lidove Noviny, page 4

(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.)