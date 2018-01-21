Third person dies after Prague hotel fire

PRAGUE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A third person has died from injuries sustained in a fire on Saturday at a hotel in central Prague, a hospital spokesman said on Sunday.

The fire broke out on Saturday evening at the Eurostars David Hotel, situated on a narrow street a block away from the Vltava River.

Two people died on Saturday evening, whom police identified on Sunday as a German man born in 1996, and a South Korean woman born in 1997.

Nine people were injured in the fire, including five seriously, and around 40 were evacuated. Several of the injured had been discharged from hospital.

Investigations into the cause of the fire were continuing, police said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by John Stonestreet)