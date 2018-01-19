FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
The Trump Effect
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Science
Arts
#European Currency News
January 19, 2018 / 12:42 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Czech lower house votes to lift immunity of prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Czech lower house voted on Friday to allow prosecution of Prime Minister Andrej Babis in a case of alleged EU subsidy fraud, which has blocked his attempts at creating a government.

Lawmakers voted 111-69 to lift Babis’ parliamentary immunity. Babis denies wrongdoing in the case, in which police allege he hid ownership of a farm and convention centre a decade ago to receive a 2 million-euro subsidy involving European Union funds. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova and Jason Hovet, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.