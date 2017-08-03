Czech c.bank unanimous on rate hike, sees upside inflation risk from FX

PRAGUE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank's board voted unanimously to raise the main interest rate by 20 basis points on Thursday, the bank said in a presentation following the meeting.

The bank said the decision was underpinned by the bank's new quarterly economic forecasts also released on Thursday, which assumed a rise in market interest rates in the third quarter.

The forecast saw inflation dipping to 1.9 percent a year from now but the board saw a pro-inflationary risk from a weaker-than-forecast crown rate in the quarters ahead.

This could be caused by closing of long crown positions by financial investors, the bank said.