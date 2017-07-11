O2 Czech Republic, Vodafone, Nordic and PODA win Czech 3.7 GHz frequencies

PRAGUE, July 11 (Reuters) - Two existing and two new operators won parts of 3.7 Gigahertz frequency spectrum in an auction by the Czech Telecoms Office, the bureau said on Tuesday.

Frequency blocks for high-speed wireless data networks and future building of fifth-generation networks will be allocated to current players O2 Czech Republic, Vodafone Czech Republic and new entrants Nordic Telecom 5G a.s. and PODA a.s., the CTU said.

It said the Czech unit of T-Mobile failed to win any blocks as well as Suntel Net s.r.o.

"The auction is a ticket to enter this telecoms market segment for two of the winners," CTU chief said in the statement "We have been saying that bigger competition in this sector is one of the preconditions for raising quality of service."

The total auction intake reached 1.015 billion Czech crowns ($44.38 million) for five 40 MHz blocks of the spectrum. Nordic Telecom 5G won two blocks, and the other winners took one each. ($1 = 22.8730 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)