PRAGUE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Czech new passenger car registrations grew by 4.6 percent year-on-year to a record of 271,595 vehicles in 2017, the Car Importers Association said on Friday.

It was the fourth consecutive year of growth in car sales.

Volkswagen’s Czech unit Skoda led the pack with 31 percent market share, followed by other VW brands in the second spot with 9.9 percent.

Registrations of SUVs made the biggest proportions of registrations. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova)