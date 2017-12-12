FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Dar Al Arkan weighs Morocco, European investments -chairman
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
environment
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
south africa
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 12, 2017 / 9:54 AM / Updated a day ago

Saudi's Dar Al Arkan weighs Morocco, European investments -chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Major Saudi Arabian real estate firm Dar Al Arkan is considering whether to invest in a housing project in Morocco, its chairman Yousef al-Shelash told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company, which has a cash position of 3 billion riyals ($800 million), is also looking at acquiring a fixed income asset such as a hotel or a residential or business tower in European cities including London, Frankfurt and Berlin next year, he said.

Shelash was speaking as the company announced it was launching its international business with an 800 million riyal ($218 million) development in downtown Dubai. It will start construction in early 2018 of a 34-storey waterfront skyscraper with luxury apartments. (Reporting by Alex Cornwell; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.