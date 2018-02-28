FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018

Daimler welcomes Geely as new shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Daimler welcomes a large shareholder like Geely , the German carmaker’s China chief Hubertus Troskasaid on Wednesday.

“We see this as positive,” Troska said at a conference.

Chinese carmaker Geely on Friday revealed it had built up an almost 10 percent stake in Daimler in an attempt to force an industrial alliance to access the Mercedes-Benz electric cars technology.

Troska also said that stake was purchased on the open market and that chief Li Shufu was considered a visionary entrepreneur at Daimler.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Edward Taylor and Tom Sims Editing by Susan Fenton

