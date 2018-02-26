FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 3:14 PM / a day ago

German markets regulator to probe Geely's Daimler stake disclosure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - German regulator BaFin on Monday said it would investigate whether disclosure rules were adhered to when Chinese automaker Geely revealed that its chairman had accumulate a stake of almost 10 percent in Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler.

“Just like in other comparable cases, we will naturally take a look to see if disclosure requirements have been adhered to in a timely manner,” BaFin said in a statement on Monday.

Daimler on Friday said Li Shufu, Geely’s founder and main owner of Geely had become its largest shareholder, by accumulating a 9.69 percent stake.

German disclosure rules require investors to notify the markets when their holdings in a company surpassed the 3 percent and 5 percent thresholds.

Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Maria Sheahan

