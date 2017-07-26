FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
Daimler Q2 EBIT lags despite record Mercedes-Benz sales
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 26, 2017 / 5:50 AM / 9 days ago

Daimler Q2 EBIT lags despite record Mercedes-Benz sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Daimler's second-quarter operating profit rose 15 percent, below expectations, despite booming sales of the new Mercedes-Benz cars helping to lift margins in the autos business to 10.2 percent.

Daimler's group earnings before interest and taxes rose to 3.74 billion euros in the second-quarter, below the 3.807 billion euros seen in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 595,200 automobiles thanks to a 28 percent rise in demand in China, with demand in Germany only moderately higher.

The Stuttgart-based company lifted the outlook for its trucks and vans divisions, saying it now expected earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to reach prior-year levels for both businesses. It had earlier forecast Vans and Buses to post EBIT below year-earlier levels. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.