Daimler says U.S. tax reform to lift 2017 net income

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler said on Friday the U.S. tax reform would result in an income tax benefit increasing its 2017 net income by around 1.7 billion euros ($2.01 billion).

But other issues not connected to the U.S. tax reform will lead to higher tax expenses, which means the overall increase in net income will come to only around 1 billion euros, it said, without providing details of those issues.