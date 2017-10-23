FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler says EU staff checking premises amid cartel probe
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 23, 2017 / 12:26 PM / in 2 days

Daimler says EU staff checking premises amid cartel probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Daimler said officials from the European Commission investigating alleged collusion between German carmakers began searching its premises on Monday.

Expected checks by the European Union’s executive arm are currently taking place, a spokeswoman for Daimler said, after the Stuttgart-based automaker last Friday said it had claimed whistleblower status to avoid fines.

On the same day, BMW said that EU staff had conducted an inspection at its headquarters in Munich.

The competition watchdog said in July that it was investigating an alleged cartel among Germany’s top automakers also including Volkswagen and its Audi and Porsche brands on suspicion they conspired to fix prices in diesel and other technologies over decades.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz. Writing by Andreas Cremer.; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.