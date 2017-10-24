FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump's policies "a risk" for German car makers, Daimler CEO says
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
Autos
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 24, 2017 / 6:29 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Trump's policies "a risk" for German car makers, Daimler CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The economic and trade policies of U.S. President Donald Trump are a risk for German car makers, the chief executive of Daimler said on Tuesday.

“So far there has been no negative effect on our business,” CEO Dieter Zetsche said at a conference. “But of course it is a risk.”

Trump, hoping to protect U.S. car makers, has criticised the import of cars into the United States as unfair trade.

The president has also thrown the North America Free Trade Agreement with Mexico into question. Mexico plays an important role in production of German cars that are sold in the United States. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.