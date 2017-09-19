FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Global dairy prices rise at second auction in a row
September 19, 2017 / 10:17 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Global dairy prices rise at second auction in a row

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Recasts; adds analyst quote, market reaction)
    WELLINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Global dairy prices rose for
the second time in a row at an auction held early on Wednesday,
suggesting a recovery was back on track. 
    The Global Dairy Trade Price Index climbed 0.9 percent, with
an average selling price of $3,368 per tonne, at a fortnightly
auction held in the early hours of the morning.
    The index rose 0.3 pct at the previous sale.
    That suggests a return to the strong three-month rally that
hit some dips in July and August.
    Bad weather in New Zealand, the world's largest dairy
exporter, had hampered supply and would likely push prices even
higher in coming months, according to analysts. 
    "Stepping back from the auction result, we see potential for
overall prices, particularly for WMP (whole milk powder), to
break this holding pattern and push higher over coming months,"
said ASB economists in a research note. 
    Whole milk powder rose 0.6 percent, slightly ahead of
expectations from futures markets, according to analysts.
    Butter performed especially well on strong global demand,
rising  1.2 percent to hit a new record of $6,026.
    A total of 34,117 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, an
increase of 1.8 percent from the previous one, the auction
platform said on its website.
    The New Zealand dollar          rose to $0.7313 from around
$0.7296 before the auction.
    The auction results can affect the currency as the dairy
sector generates more than 7 percent of the nation's gross
domestic product.
    GDT Events is owned by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative
Group Ltd         , but operates independently from the dairy
giant.
    U.S.-listed CRA International Inc          is the trading
manager for the twice-monthly Global Dairy Trade auction.
    A number of companies, including Dairy America and Murray
Goulburn         , use the platform to sell milk powder and
other dairy products.
    The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for Oct. 3.

 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

