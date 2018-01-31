Dairy Crest says 9-month revenue well ahead of last year

Jan 31 - Dairy Crest, Britain’s largest dairy food company, said total revenue for the April-December period was well ahead of last year, driven by strong demand for its top brands.

The butter, cheese and cooking spray maker said its key brands - Cathedral City, Clover, Country Life and Frylight - delivered revenue growth of 7 percent during the period.

Dairy Crest said its outlook for the full-year remains in line with its expectations. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)