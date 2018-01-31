FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Myanmar
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 31, 2018 / 7:14 AM / 2 days ago

Dairy Crest says 9-month revenue well ahead of last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 - Dairy Crest, Britain’s largest dairy food company, said total revenue for the April-December period was well ahead of last year, driven by strong demand for its top brands.

The butter, cheese and cooking spray maker said its key brands - Cathedral City, Clover, Country Life and Frylight - delivered revenue growth of 7 percent during the period.

Dairy Crest said its outlook for the full-year remains in line with its expectations. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.