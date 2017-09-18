UK's Dairy Crest says expects higher half-year profit

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain’s largest dairy food company, said on Monday it expects higher half-year profit due to increased sales of cheese, butter and spreads.

Sales volumes for the six months to Sept.30 at its Cathedral City, Clover, Country Life and Frylight brands will be ahead of last year, the company said.

“We expect profit for the half year to be ahead of the same period last year,” it said.

It reported an adjusted profit before tax of 19.1 million pounds ($26 million) for the half year of 2016.