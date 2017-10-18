CORRECTED-Dubai's DAMAC Properties Q3 profit falls 20 pct

(Corrects to read 788.6 million, paragraph 4)

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Dubai’s DAMAC Properties reported a 20 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Wednesday as costs of sales rose.

The developer reported a total comprehensive income of 719.34 million dirhams ($195.86 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, according to a statement to Dubai’s bourse. This compared with a 901.96 million dirham profit in the same year-prior period.

The property firm’s third-quarter revenue was 2.29 billion dirhams, almost 31 percent higher than the 1.75 billion dirhams it posted in the same period a year earlier.

Cost of sales in the third quarter grew to 1.3 billion dirhams, from 788.6 million in the year earlier period.