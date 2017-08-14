Activist Fund Corvex has $400 mln stake in Danone - Bloomberg

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Corvex Management owns shares in French food group Danone SA worth about $400 million because it views the company as significantly undervalued, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based hedge fund, run by Keith Meister, doesn't currently plan to publicly push for management changes or launch a proxy fight against the yogurt maker though the stance could change, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2vVwxiE)

The New York Post reported earlier on Sunday that Danone could be a takeover target.

Corvex did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Danone declined to comment. (Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)