COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Danske Bank said on Tuesday it has recommended Jens Due Olsen and Ingrid Bonde to be elected to its board at its annual shareholder meeting on March 15.

Jens Due Olsen is former chief financial officer at GN Store Nord and current chairman at NKT and Bladt Industries. Ingrid Bonde is former CFO of Vattenfall.

Urban Backstrom and Martin Tiveus will not seek re-election to the board.