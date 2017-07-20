FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danske Bank lifts guidance as Q2 profit rises more than expected
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 5:48 AM / 16 days ago

Danske Bank lifts guidance as Q2 profit rises more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 20 (Reuters) - Danske Bank raised its full-year outlook and posted forecast-beating pretax profit for the second quarter, driven by "sound macroeconomic development" in its Nordic markets and customer growth in Sweden and Norway.

Pretax profit rose to 6.18 billion Danish crowns ($956.6 million) in April-June from 5.78 billion crowns a year earlier and above a forecast for 5.83 billion crowns in a Reuters poll .

The bank said it now expected a full-year net profit of between 18 billion and 20 billion crowns, up from earlier guidance of between 17 billion and 19 billion. It maintained its longer-term ambition for a return on shareholders' equity of at least 12.5 percent.

($1 = 6.4602 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Niklas Pollard

