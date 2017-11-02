Danske Bank CFO sees room for good payouts to shareholders next year

COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Danske Bank has had a “super strong” development in its capital position in the third quarter and that ought to provide room for “good” payouts to shareholders next year, its chief financial officer told Reuters.

Danske Bank’s total capital ratio has increased to 21.6 percent at the end of the third quarter from 21.1 percent at the end of the second quarter. Its common equity tier 1 capital ratio rose to 16.7 percent from 16.2 percent.

“It is natural that with such a strong capital position then there should be good room for the shareholders to get good payouts next year,” CFO Jacob Aarup-Andersen said in a telephone interview, underlining that it is up to the board to decide on. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)