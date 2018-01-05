FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Danske's Slotte takes sustainable finance helm
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
deals
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Half as many migrants landed in Europe in 2017 as 2016 - IOM
world
Half as many migrants landed in Europe in 2017 as 2016 - IOM
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 5, 2018 / 9:34 AM / 2 days ago

MOVES-Danske's Slotte takes sustainable finance helm

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 5 (IFR) - Danske Bank has appointed Samu Slotte as head of sustainable finance for corporates and institutions, a new role at the bank, according to a memo seen by IFR.

Slotte reports to Johanna Norberg, head of corporate and institutional banking and will be working both on Danske’s lending side as well as with institutional investors across sustainability issues.

Slotte was co-head of markets for Finland and head of sovereigns, supranational and agencies (SSA) origination at the bank according to his LinkedIn profile.

He will be replaced by Gustav Landstrom who will join the bank in mid February from SEB, to be its global head of SSA origination.

Landstrom was SEB’s head of SSA origination, based in Stockholm, and will continue to work there. He will report locally to Johan Hansen, head of debt capital markets Sweden, and functionally to the global co-heads of DCM, Paul Gregory and Derry Hubbard. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.