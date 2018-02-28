Dassault says it is talking to Safran over Silvercrest engine

LE BOURGET, France, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation said on Wednesday that it was in talks with French engine maker Safran over delays in the development of the Silvercrest engine, which it has blamed for a decision to cancel its Falcon 5X business jet programme.

Asked whether Dassault had received penalties from Safran or whether it was suing it for compensation, Dassault head Eric Trappier said: “We are at the level of the claim.”

“We are claiming we need compensation...so right now we are discussing this sensitive subject with Safran,” he added.

Trappier was speaking at a news conference after unveiling the launch of a replacement project, the Falcon 6X.

Dassault hopes to produce the aircraft at a rate of two per month. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)