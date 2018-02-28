FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Industrials
February 28, 2018 / 10:27 AM / a day ago

Dassault Aviation launches new business jet after scrapping Falcon 5X

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LE BOURGET, France, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation launched a new luxury jet on Wednesday, replacing a cancelled project as the global business jet market starts to recover from a prolonged recession.

The Falcon 6X will be able to fly from London to Los Angeles, Chief Executive Eric Trappier told journalists at a business aerodrome outside Paris.

Dassault launched the plane two months after scrapping its large-cabin Falcon 5X model, citing problems over a three-year delay in the Silvercrest engine developed by Safran.

The aircraft announced on Wednesday will instead be powered by PW800 engines from Pratt & Whitney Canada. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.