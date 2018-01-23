FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Autos
Sport
Entertainment
#Davos
January 23, 2018 / 11:14 AM / a day ago

DAVOS-Intesa Sanpaolo CEO says top priority in plan is cutting bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The top priority for Intesa Sanpaolo’s new business plan will be cutting the Italian bank’s exposure to non-performing loans, Chief Executive Carlo Messina said on Tuesday.

“We are ready to present a new plan which will increase value creation for the group and priority number one will be reducing the stock of non performing loans,” Messina told Reuters TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Italy’s biggest retail lender is due to present its new business plan on Feb. 6.

The bank has significant potential to grow its asset management business internally, Messina added when asked about possible M&A in the asset gathering business. (Reporting by Silvia Alosi; writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.